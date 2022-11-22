Abu Dhabi: A woman from India visiting her husband in the UAE has won Dh1 million in the Abu Dhabi-based Big Ticket draw.
Varsha Gunda is Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw winner for the month of November. Big Ticket gives away Dh1 million every week as part of the weekly e-draws, and Varsha, like all other customers who purchase tickets during the promotion dates, still stands a chance to take home the Dh30 million prize on December 3.
Missed call
After hearing about Big Ticket through social media, Varsha decided to start purchasing tickets and has been doing so with her husband for over three years. While her husband currently lives and works in the UAE, Varsha had moved back to India from the UAE a couple of years ago. When Big Ticket’s representatives first called her, she was in the UAE on a visit but missed the surprise call. Two days later, her husband reached out to the Big Ticket team via email after learning through social media that his wife had won.
Varsha has yet to decide how she will spend her winnings.
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of November are automatically entered into a weekly electronic draw that will see one winner take home the Dh1 million cash prize every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh30 million grand prize on December. Fans of Big Ticket have until November 30 to make their purchases online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.