Abu Dhabi: Indian national Kathar Hussain took home the Dh30 million grand prize in last nights’s Series 246 Big Ticket Live Show, the organisers have announced.
The Sharjah resident is now the biggest grand prize winner in Big Ticket history, thanks to his winning ticket number (206975), purchased on November 6.
Although Kathar did not answer his phone during the live draw announcement, the Big Ticket team will continue trying to reach out until they are able to let him know of his life-changing win.
Indian national Thomas Ollukkaran walked away with Dh1 million, making him the second of two millionaires crowned by Big Ticket.