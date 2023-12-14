Dubai: Emirates Draw MEGA7 has announced that the Grand Prize for the end-of-year draw has increased from Dh100 million to an whopping Dh150 million.
This provides participants with a million more reasons to enter the draw for the opportunity to secure the title of winner of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia’s largest Grand Prize and transform their lives for a better tomorrow.
The life-changing Dh150 million prize awaits one fortunate winner — or winners — who successfully match all seven numbers.
Year-ender bumper prize
Marking the conclusion before the year ends, this is an inspiration for those aiming to win the grand prize and kickstart the new year with a big bang.
Participants can seize this limited-time opportunity by booking their numbers early for the next draw scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 9 PM UAE time.
This will give them the opportunity to hit the Dh150 million MEGA7 Grand Prize.
Watch the upcoming game live on Emirates Draw’s digital platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and their official website.
Emirates Draw
Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator that provides entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to supporting individuals and society.
A proud organisation rooted in the values of working towards a sustainable future, grounded on social and environmental responsibility principles, positively impacting, and bringing real change one life at a time for its lucky winners.
Emirates Draw is committed to societal welfare through its leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme, ‘For A Better Tomorrow’. The organisation features three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 delivering millions of dirhams weekly.
Emirates Draw MEGA7
The largest weekly draw in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, held every Sunday at 9 PM UAE time, offers participants a Grand Prize of Dh150 million and 15 Guaranteed Winners of Dh10,000 each.