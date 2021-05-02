Dubai: Those who run organised criminal groups of beggars inside the UAE will face a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and jail of not less than six months, Dubai Police warned.
Authorities are maintaining a firm stance against begging and called on residents not to fall for scams that take advantage of people’s kind nature, especially during Ramadan.
Dubai Police arrested 177 people for begging this Ramadan during an anti-begging campaign to counter this malpractice during the month.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said that officers distributed across the emirate especially near beggars gathering areas. “Beggars take advantage of people’s generosity, especially during Ramadan. Begging endangers the community’s security as it is connected with other crimes such as robbery and using children and people of determination for the purpose of begging,” Col Salem said.
What does the law say?
The provisions of Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 states that those found guilty of begging will be penalised with a Dh5,000 fine and a three-month jail term. “The law also states that those who run organised criminal groups of beggars will face a fine of not less than Dh100,000 and a jail term of not less than six months,” Col Salem added.
Dubai Police have urged community members not to be sympathetic towards beggars and to make donations through legal charities only. “People can report beggars on the toll-free number 901, or through the ‘Police Eye’ service, or via the E-Crime platform,” Col Salem added.