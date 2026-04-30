The alert comes as part of ongoing awareness campaigns by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Cybercrime and Electronic Crime Department, to promote safer use of smart technologies. Authorities said many cyberattacks target devices that rely on default or weak configurations, which can be accessed using simple technical methods.

Among the key measures, residents are advised to change default passwords immediately after activating any device and to use strong, complex passwords that include letters, numbers and symbols. Regular updates of operating systems and applications are also essential to fix security gaps.

To support public awareness, Dubai Police directed residents to the e-Crime Hub for advice on cyber threats and urged them to report incidents through official e-Crime channels or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases. Authorities reiterated that community cooperation plays a vital role in reducing cybercrime and protecting individuals and their property.

Residents were further encouraged to switch off surveillance systems when not in use, especially in private spaces such as homes, to reduce the risk of intrusion. The force cautioned against clicking on suspicious links or downloading apps from unreliable platforms, as these may contain malware designed to spy on users or steal sensitive information.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.