Authorities warn weak passwords and poor settings expose devices to hacking and cybercrime
Dubai: Dubai Police have called on residents to strengthen the security of home surveillance systems and internet-connected devices, warning that weak settings can expose users to hacking, privacy breaches and cyber extortion.
The alert comes as part of ongoing awareness campaigns by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Cybercrime and Electronic Crime Department, to promote safer use of smart technologies. Authorities said many cyberattacks target devices that rely on default or weak configurations, which can be accessed using simple technical methods.
Police stressed that while smart devices and home monitoring systems offer clear benefits, their safe use depends on strong digital awareness and constant vigilance. Users were urged to follow basic cybersecurity steps to protect personal data and prevent unauthorised access.
Among the key measures, residents are advised to change default passwords immediately after activating any device and to use strong, complex passwords that include letters, numbers and symbols. Regular updates of operating systems and applications are also essential to fix security gaps.
Dubai Police also warned against sharing passwords or personal details with unverified sources, no matter how convincing the request may seem, stressing that awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime.
Residents were further encouraged to switch off surveillance systems when not in use, especially in private spaces such as homes, to reduce the risk of intrusion. The force cautioned against clicking on suspicious links or downloading apps from unreliable platforms, as these may contain malware designed to spy on users or steal sensitive information.
To support public awareness, Dubai Police directed residents to the e-Crime Hub for advice on cyber threats and urged them to report incidents through official e-Crime channels or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases. Authorities reiterated that community cooperation plays a vital role in reducing cybercrime and protecting individuals and their property.