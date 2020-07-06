Dubai: Two Britons were arrested in Dubai for the possession of drugs with the intent to supply, Dubai Police said on Monday.
The expats had with them cannabis, pills, and other illegal items.
The Dubai Police have referred the case to the Public Prosecution and the accused are currently out on bail.
A spokesperson for the Dubai police said: “Two British nationals were arrested for the possession of narcotics with the intent to supply.”
The spokesperson went on to urge expats to not indulge in illegal behaviour. “The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy for the recreational use of drugs. The penalty for personal possession can be up to 10 years imprisonment, and drug trafficking can result in a life sentence,” the spokesperson said.