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UAE dismantles terrorist cell, arrests members over plot

State Security foils terror network in UAE, links to Iran revealed

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi: UAE State Security authorities announced they have dismantled a terrorist cell and arrested its members over alleged involvement in covert activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising the country.

According to the statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM), investigations revealed that the group had planned to carry out organised terrorist and sabotage operations on state territory. Authorities said the network was linked to Iran’s “Wilayat Al Faqih”.

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Investigations also found that members of the group had adopted extremist ideologies that pose a threat to internal security. They were said to have conducted recruitment and mobilisation activities through secret meetings, as part of a coordinated plan with external entities to gain access to sensitive sites.

Further monitoring and inquiries indicated that members held clandestine meetings both inside and outside the country with suspected terrorist elements and organisations, seeking to spread misleading ideas among Emirati youth and recruit them in support of external loyalties. 

The activities also included attempts to incite against the state’s foreign policy and internal measures, as well as efforts to portray the country negatively.

Authorities added that the group had collected funds through unofficial means and transferred them to suspicious entities abroad.

The charges brought against those arrested include establishing and operating a secret organisation within the country, pledging allegiance to external entities, and harming national unity and social stability.

State Security reaffirmed its commitment to confronting any threats to public safety, urging citizens and residents to report suspicious activities through official channels to support security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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