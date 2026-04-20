Investigations also found that members of the group had adopted extremist ideologies that pose a threat to internal security. They were said to have conducted recruitment and mobilisation activities through secret meetings, as part of a coordinated plan with external entities to gain access to sensitive sites.

Further monitoring and inquiries indicated that members held clandestine meetings both inside and outside the country with suspected terrorist elements and organisations, seeking to spread misleading ideas among Emirati youth and recruit them in support of external loyalties.

The activities also included attempts to incite against the state’s foreign policy and internal measures, as well as efforts to portray the country negatively.

Authorities added that the group had collected funds through unofficial means and transferred them to suspicious entities abroad.

The charges brought against those arrested include establishing and operating a secret organisation within the country, pledging allegiance to external entities, and harming national unity and social stability.

State Security reaffirmed its commitment to confronting any threats to public safety, urging citizens and residents to report suspicious activities through official channels to support security and stability.