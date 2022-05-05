Sharjah: A 31-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Al Hamriyah area of Sharjah on Wednesday morning, an official with Sharjah Police told Gulf News today. The victim from India was identified as M.O.H.. In another incident, an Asian man drowned while swimming off the Umm Al Quwain beach on Monday morning.
The police Operations Room received a call about the incident in the Al Hamriyah area on Wednesday morning. Police rushed to the spot along with ambulance and rescue crew and patrols. The incident was reported to a lifeguard who reached the scene at 6.30am. A friend of the deceased person told the lifeguard that the person had entered the sea around 5am and then disappeared.
The body was pulled out of the sea by the rescue team around 10am. His body was moved to hospital. Later, it was taken to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
In the incident off Umm Al Quwain beach on Monday, police said a total of three men drowned in the sea initially, but two of them were rescued while the third one died. Umm Al Quwain Police are investigating the incident
Sharjah Police have appealed to the public to avoid swimming in areas where warning signs are displayed and to also avoid going out swimming during high tide and under unstable weather conditions.