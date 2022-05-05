Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a campaign to raise awareness among the public on how to avail services from the police without human intervention. This can be achieved by either using Dubai Police’s smart application or by visiting the Smart Police Stations (SPS) spread across the emirate.
Butti Al Felasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department in Dubai Police, said the new campaign aims to raise awareness on the importance of using smart services to reduce the number of manual calls on the non-emergency number 901 and the emergency number 999.
“People can use smart services like reporting minor accidents and e-crimes without the need to physically visit police stations or call the emergency hotline numbers. It will help increase the response time to other emergency situations,” said Al Felasi.
‘No need to wait for a police patrol’
The campaign titled ‘Easy Communication for Better Services’ will include signboards on the streets, cinemas and on social media to teach people how to avail these services. “People can report a minor accident by using the app on their mobile phones, without the need to wait for a police patrol to arrive. It is an easy and smooth service,” Al Felasi added.
He said that the ‘Police Eye’ service enables customers to communicate with Dubai Police about law infringements such as fights, unacceptable behaviours or to report suspicious acts and peddling of drugs. “People can use the e-platforms to report online crimes such as blackmailing, hacking, online fraud or financial crimes. The service can be availed by logging to the website and following the instructions. The customer will get a text message on his or her mobile phone to confirm registration of the complaint,” Al Felasi explained.
‘Video conferencing’
People can visit the SPS round the clock to report any incident or crime and get police services and certificates. The SPS are spread in different areas across the city and can even help people report lost-and-found items.
“People can have a video conference with an officer at the SPS, who is conversant in multiple languages. An individual can report any crime or lodge a complaint and the complaint will be forwarded to the customer for his or her signature, for an investigation to be launched,” Al Felasi said.