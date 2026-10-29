The syndicate allegedly used malicious photo filters to steal personal images and account details before threatening to publish the material unless victims paid a ransom. It then offered victims bogus account protection and recovery services, charging them to resolve a crisis it had allegedly created. Women were among the most targeted, he said

Lieutenant Colonel Saqr Ahmed, Head of the Digital Crimes Section at Sharjah Police, said during the Al Shurti programme broadcast on Sharjah TV that investigators used advanced digital forensics, artificial intelligence and international law enforcement cooperation to trace the cybercrime network across 14 countries, identify its members and bring them to justice.

He explained that the gang used compromised photo filters commonly found in applications for editing and sharing images. When users entered their details or captured images through these filters, their private data and photos were allegedly transferred to the syndicate’s servers without their knowledge or consent.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.