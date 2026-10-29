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Sharjah Police bust gang that trapped influencers in 14 countries

Malicious filters allegedly stole photos to blackmail influencers and celebrities.

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police traced a cybercrime gang accused of targeting influencers in 14 countries.
Sharjah Police traced a cybercrime gang accused of targeting influencers in 14 countries.
AI-generated scene depicting a realistic scenario-Sharjah Police

Sharjah: A cybercrime gang that allegedly targeted social media influencers and celebrities across 14 countries by stealing private photos and blackmailing victims was dismantled by Sharjah Police after a single victim filed a complaint.

Lieutenant Colonel Saqr Ahmed, Head of the Digital Crimes Section at Sharjah Police, said during the Al Shurti programme broadcast on Sharjah TV that investigators used advanced digital forensics, artificial intelligence and international law enforcement cooperation to trace the cybercrime network across 14 countries, identify its members and bring them to justice.

The syndicate allegedly used malicious photo filters to steal personal images and account details before threatening to publish the material unless victims paid a ransom. It then offered victims bogus account protection and recovery services, charging them to resolve a crisis it had allegedly created. Women were among the most targeted, he said

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Malicious filters used to steal private photos

Lt Col Saqr said the network operated behind an apparently legitimate online business offering social media verification badges, follower boosts and account security services. To appear credible, the company allegedly positioned its brand alongside official state-level institutions.

He explained that the gang used compromised photo filters commonly found in applications for editing and sharing images. When users entered their details or captured images through these filters, their private data and photos were allegedly transferred to the syndicate’s servers without their knowledge or consent.

According to Lt Col Saqr, the stolen material was then used to extort victims, who received threatening international calls from foreign numbers demanding ransom payments in exchange for keeping their private images from being published.

The gang allegedly set a further trap by persuading victims to hire the same fraudulent company to secure their accounts or recover stolen images. Victims were unaware that the business offering protection was allegedly behind the extortion.

The network also allegedly worked with external entities posing as technical support organisations that claimed to recover compromised accounts while helping facilitate account breaches and coercion.

One complaint leads to international arrests

Lt Col Saqr said the investigation began with a single official report filed by a victim with Sharjah Police, prompting the Digital Crimes Section to mobilise specialised teams at its digital intelligence lab.

The teams worked around the clock, conducting digital forensic examinations, tracking accounts and analysing evidence to establish links between the suspected offenders and their activities.

Using advanced technology and artificial intelligence, investigators connected digital trails and mapped the syndicate’s infrastructure across 14 countries, Lt Col Saqr said.

International law enforcement cooperation helped trace the network’s cross-border operations, identify its members and bring about the arrest of the entire syndicate, according to the case details.

The investigation demonstrated how a single victim’s complaint could provide the crucial lead needed to uncover a wider criminal operation spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Sharjah Police warn public against online blackmail traps

Lt Col Saqr warned residents that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting trust to steal private data and blackmail victims, urging the public to treat suspicious online offers and requests for personal information with caution.

Police advised residents to be wary of unverified services promising social media verification badges, increased followers, account protection or account recovery, as such offers can be used to deceive users and gain access to their accounts and private images.

Users should avoid suspicious links and carefully examine requests by third-party applications for access to their cameras, photo galleries, storage and other personal data.

Victims of online blackmail should preserve messages, phone numbers and other digital evidence and report incidents to police immediately, authorities said.

Paying an extortionist does not guarantee that stolen material will be deleted or that further threats will stop, police warned.

The case highlights how a single complaint can trigger a wider investigation, helping authorities trace criminal activity across borders and protect potential victims.

Sharjah Police urged residents to verify online services before sharing personal information, safeguard account credentials and private images, and report suspected cybercrime without delay.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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