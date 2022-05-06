Sharjah: The Criminal Investigation Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police has arrested a Pakistani man over a murder charge. The suspect was arrested after he stabbed to death his compatriot in the Industrial Area of the emirate.
The defendant had allegedly stabbed the victim several times leading to his death.
The Police Operations Room received a call on Thursday night about the incident and the defendant was arrested in quick time. The body of the victim was moved to hospital and later to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy.
Police have summoned eyewitnesses for interrogation. Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the motive behind the murder.