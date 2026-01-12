Salik warns investors against fake messages promoting share deals

Company says Salik shares can be traded only via DFM app or licensed brokers
Dubai: Salik, the exclusive operator of Dubai’s road toll system, on Monday warned potential investors against fraudulent messages and unauthorised advertisements falsely promoting investment opportunities in the company.
Salik said it does not offer investment opportunities through text messages, social media links or external websites, and urged the public to rely only on official and regulated channels when trading its shares.
In a statement, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, the company clarified that Salik shares, which are listed on the Dubai Financial Market, can be traded exclusively through the DFM app or via brokers licensed by the market. Any messages suggesting guaranteed or unusually high returns over short periods, it said, should be treated with extreme caution.
As part of its awareness efforts, Salik shared a sample of a circulating scam message on its official social media accounts. The message, the company noted, was designed to appear credible, using professional language and formatting to mislead recipients into clicking external links or sharing personal and financial information.
“These messages are carefully crafted to gain trust, but they do not originate from any official Salik channel,” the company said, urging investors not to engage with suspicious communications or disclose private details.
Salik reaffirmed that all official information related to investment and share trading is available only through approved platforms, including the Dubai Financial Market application and Salik’s investor relations app, stressing that vigilance is essential amid a rise in digital investment scams.
