Umm Al Quwain: A youth has been arrested for publishing a video on social media that insults the UAE’s currency, police said on Thursday.
Brigadier Hamid Matar bin Ajil, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department, stated that the e-crime team monitored a video of the young man who was insulting the national currency and accordingly the team tracked down the source of the video and identity of its owner and his location. He was subsequently arrested.
Brig bin Ajil said during investigation, the young man did not deny the charges against him. Legal measures have also been initiated against him.
Umm Al Quwain Police said the man has been referred to the concerned authorities for legal action.
According to Article 29 of the UAE’s Cyber Crime Law, anyone who publishes information, news or data online with the intention of harming the reputation, prestige or status of the UAE or any of its institutions can be punished with a jail term and a fine going up to Dh1 million.