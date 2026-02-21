GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Paid Dh93,000 for residency abroad, wins refund in Dubai court

Court awards full refund, damages and interest after contract breach ruling

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Judge rejects claim commission was due only after project completion.
Dubai: A man who paid nearly Dh93,000 in the hope of securing residency abroad has won a legal battle after a court ordered an immigration services company to return the full amount and pay additional compensation, following a failure to deliver the promised services.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that the company must refund Dh92,886 to the client, along with Dh10,000 in damages and an annual interest rate of 5 per cent from the date the judgment becomes final until full payment is made. The court, however, rejected the request for immediate enforcement of the ruling without a guarantee.

The case was brought by an Arab national who said he had signed two agreements with the company for immigration services. The initial contract, signed in May 2023, covered support in obtaining permanent residency in Canada for a fee of CAD16,500, which he paid in full. According to court documents, the arrangement was later amended to pursue a skilled worker visa in the United Kingdom, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

The claimant told the court that despite settling the agreed amount, the company failed to carry out substantive procedures or deliver any meaningful progress. He argued that the lack of action amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations, leaving him without the service he had paid for.

He also submitted that a supplementary agreement signed in December 2023 explicitly required the company to refund the full amount if it failed to provide the agreed services. Based on the documentary evidence and correspondence between the two parties, the court found that a valid contractual relationship existed and that the company had not fulfilled its commitments.

In his lawsuit, the claimant had initially sought Dh50,000 in compensation for financial and moral damages, as well as legal interest of 9 per cent from the date of filing the case. The court ultimately awarded Dh10,000 in compensation, concluding that the breach had caused material and emotional harm.

