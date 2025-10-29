GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Meet grandmas from Italy serving handmade pizza at Dubai restaurant

Missing home-cooked pastas and pizzas? Real nonnas from Sicily will cook for you in UAE

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Real grandmas will serve food at a Dubai restaurant
Real grandmas will serve food at a Dubai restaurant
Supplied

Move over celebrity chefs—Dubai’s latest culinary stars are here, and they’re armed not with Michelin stars, but with wooden spoons, rolling pins, and centuries-old secrets.

At Mamabella in Kempinski The Boulevard, the Cucina Mamma Experience is turning dining into a family affair—literally—by flying in real Italian grandmothers from the south of Italy, specifically Sicily, to feed you like you just came home from a 14-hour journey across the Mediterranean.

This 12-seat communal table isn’t just a dinner—it’s a Netflix-style moment. You know the global obsession with Italian nonnas who go viral for tossing pasta like it’s a religious ritual? That’s the vibe.

Except this time, you’re not watching from your couch. You’re living it, with Nonna Teresa Parasiliti and Corradina Manzella cooking from recipes passed down through generations.

“It is about family, tradition and heritage and going back to roots,” says marketing manager Lucile of Mamabella. And in true Italian fashion, roots sit at the center of the experience: pasta, pizza, handmade and from their old recipes. No fancy foam. No gold leaf. Just Nonna telling you to finish your plate or else.

Every month, a new nonna will fly in from Italy to host Dubai’s most intimate dinner party.

“What we do in the kitchen—our main cucina mamma—it is a studio where they cook. It is very intimate, looks like a home kitchen,” adds Lucille. Think less ‘hotel’ and more Nonna’s house with a DJ.

Last night? Packed. “The place was full,” she confirms. “They love the vibe—dancers, DJs, Italian.”

In a city obsessed with novelty, Mamabella is playing a brilliant reverse psychology game: less innovation, more nostalgia.

“It is all about tradition. When you miss home, home-cooked food. This is home away from home.”

This concept isn’t a gimmick—it’s forever. “FOREVER,” Lucille emphasises. A culinary residency program powered by love, flour, and probably a few stern looks if you ask for ketchup.

Dubai wanted authenticity. They got Nonna.

And she’s not asking. She’s serving.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEFood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Keeping a star is never easy, and this milestone shows the effort and creativity that go into maintaining world-class standards year after year.

11 new restaurants join Abu Dhabi’s Michelin Guide

3m read
Michelin Guide returns to Abu Dhabi for its 4th edition

Michelin Guide returns to Abu Dhabi for its 4th edition

2m read
The Michelin Guide Food Festival announces 2025 return

The Michelin Guide Food Festival is coming to Abu Dhabi

2m read
Your guide to City Walk's best-kept foodie secrets

Top 10 City Walk restaurants you need to try now

4m read