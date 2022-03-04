Dubai: A Dubai resident who tried to drive off a car with a woman inside it has been sentenced to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation. He has also been fined Dh2,000.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the woman was waiting for her husband inside the car, in front of a veterinary clinic, when she was shocked as the defendant stepped inside the vehicle and drove away.
“I tried to stop him and called my husband who came rushing out from the clinic and tried to stop the man. The defendant kicked my husband and moved the car, but it hit the pavement,” said the woman on record.
The husband, with the help of a security guard, then stopped the defendant and called Dubai Police. The husband testified that he had gone to a clinic at International City with his wife for the treatment of his pet dog.
“My wife called me, asking for help as soon as I entered the clinic. I went outside and tried to stop him [the defendant], but he assaulted me and the car collided with the pavement,” said the husband on record.
The defendant denied attempting to steal the car and claimed that he was trying to escape from people who were assaulting him. He told police officers that he saw the car with the engine on, but didn’t notice that there was a woman sitting inside.
The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.