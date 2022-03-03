Fujairah: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, represented by the General Administration of Customs, in coordination with the Department of Customs in Fujairah, has foiled an attempt to smuggle banned dairy products worth Dh25,239,000 into the country via Fujairah Port.
The authorities also arrested a group of people of Arab and Asian origin who offered a bribe of Dh280,000 to a Customs officer.
The smuggled products were confiscated after the authorities received a report about the presence of 14 suspicious containers at Fujairah Port. The Ministry of Interior and local authorities in Fujairah detected the containers using advanced inspection devices and supported by Customs personnel.
Ahmed Abdullah Bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director-General of Customs in Fujairah, said that protecting the community and strengthening its security constitute the authority’s core strategic objectives.
Rashid Hammad Al Hafeeti, Director-General of Fujairah Customs, said the operation was conducted after information was exchanged between the authority and the relevant parties. The smuggled products were seized in coordination with Fujairah Police and the Fujairah Port Authority.