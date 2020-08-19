Dubai: An Emirati man has been accused of threatening to assault a teenager and revealing to his parents that he smoked cigarettes if he refused to have a sexual affair with him.
A Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 29-year-old defendant had seen the 14-year-old Emirati teenager smoking a cigarette at a public park in Al Qusais, Dubai, in January this year. The defendant then approached the teenaged boy and threatened him.
“I begged him not to inform my family about me smoking. He then asked me to have sex with him. I refused, but he threatened to assault me. I was terrified,” the Emirati teenager said on record.
Subsequently, the man took him to another park where there was a washroom. The boy, however, managed to escape and ran home and informed his mother about the incident.
His mother then took him to the police station to file a complaint.
“The next day, the defendant was waiting for me outside my house when I returned home from school. He told me that he had had problems because of me. The housemaid saw me and took me inside the house,” the teenager added.
The defendant had appeared in court in March this year, but the court ordered to refer the case back to Dubai Public Prosecution. Prosecution referred the case to Dubai Courts on Wednesday.
The next hearing is scheduled for August 30.