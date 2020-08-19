Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been accused of offering Dh2 million bribe to a policeman to release him and close the case.
Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that a 30-year-old Pakistani visitor was arrested in October last year for promoting illegal drugs. He was brought to the Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police for questioning when he offered the bribe to a policeman to release him.
“I was surprised when he offered me a bribe. I asked him for more details and he agreed to give me Dh2 million if I let him go,” said the policeman in records.
Wanting to set a trap, the policeman evinced interest in his offer, when the defendant asked him for his bank account to make his friends in Pakistan deposit the bribe money.
“I asked him for time to think and put him in the detention centre. I spoke with another officer who was with me and reported the incident,” added the policeman.
The First Lieutenant who heard the conversation told the court that he asked the victim to convince the defendant that he agreed on the offer and get more details on the bribery.
“He offered Dh2 million to release him. We reported the incident to our senior officers,” the lieutenant said in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with offering a bribe to pa oliceman.
The next hearing in the case will be on August 30.