According to Dubai Police, the defendant insulted and resisted the policemen and punched one of them after he was stopped for not wearing a mask. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man has been accused of insulting and assaulting policemen on duty who had stopped him for not wearing a mask.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that according to records, in January this year, a policeman was on duty in the Naif area of Dubai when he stopped the 46-year-old Egyptian defendant for flouting the precautionary measures that had been put in place by the authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“He wasn’t wearing a mask. I asked for his ID, but he claimed that he was fined on an earlier occasion for not wearing a mask and his ID had been seized at the police station. He wanted to pay the fine, but I told him that we were not authorised to collect fines,” said the 23-year-old policeman on record. The policeman further said that the defendant tried to escape, but was chased by the policeman. The defendant then accidentally hit a traffic post and was apprehended by Dubai Police personnel.

“He insulted and resisted us. He punched me and then threatened us,” the policeman said. He also said that he had noticed that the defendant’s friend was recording them on his mobile phone.

“I asked him to hand over his phone, but he refused. He insulted me and tried to escape, but we stopped him too,” added the policeman on record.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the 46-year-old defendant with resisting arrest, insulting and assaulting policemen, while his 32-year-old Egyptian friend was charged with assaulting policemen on duty.