GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Heading to Dubai's beaches? Police issue safety warning to visitors

Follow simple precautions to protect your belongings during the busy summer season

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heading to Dubai's beaches? Police issue safety warning to visitors
Dubai Police

Dubai Police urges residents and visitors to follow safety guidelines to protect their personal belongings while visiting the emirate’s beaches. This is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness and ensure a safe summer season.

Dubai Police advises beachgoers not to leave personal belongings unattended and to keep items such as mobile phones, wallets, jewellery, and cash in secure locations. The public is also encouraged to avoid bringing unnecessary valuables to the beach.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dubai Police also reminds motorists to fully lock their vehicles and close all windows before leaving them unattended.

The public is urged to report any suspicious or unlawful behaviour immediately through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901. Everyone is encouraged to follow safety guidance and enjoy the beach with peace of mind.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Couple Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor (Image source: Gautami

Inside the Ram Kapoor–Shreya Kalra Lock Upp controversy

4m read
Dubai skyline

Super-rich buyers keep Dubai property sector busy

6m read
US Navy helicopter crashes in Arabian Sea

US Navy helicopter crashes in Arabian Sea

1m read
Tourists ride camels at a desert resort in Dubai at sunset on October 19, 2025.

Why Dubai sees tourists as more than visitors

6m read