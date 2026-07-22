Heading to Dubai's beaches? Police issue safety warning to visitors

Follow simple precautions to protect your belongings during the busy summer season
Dubai Police urges residents and visitors to follow safety guidelines to protect their personal belongings while visiting the emirate’s beaches. This is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness and ensure a safe summer season.
Dubai Police advises beachgoers not to leave personal belongings unattended and to keep items such as mobile phones, wallets, jewellery, and cash in secure locations. The public is also encouraged to avoid bringing unnecessary valuables to the beach.
Dubai Police also reminds motorists to fully lock their vehicles and close all windows before leaving them unattended.
The public is urged to report any suspicious or unlawful behaviour immediately through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901. Everyone is encouraged to follow safety guidance and enjoy the beach with peace of mind.