Dubai: Al Faqaa Police Station in Dubai has recorded zero unsolved crimes and traffic accidents in its jurisdiction over the past four years.
Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the efforts by Al Faqaa Police Station in maintaining the exemplary security and safety record. The announcement was made during an annual inspection visit to Al Faqaa Police Station by the Maj Gen Al Mansouri.
He was accompanied by Brigadier Dr Bin Suleiman, Deputy Director of the Organisational Office of Leadership and Director of the Control and Inspection Department; Colonel Saeed Hilal Al Khaili, Director of Al Faqaa Police Station, and a number of officers and employees.
Surpassing targets
Maj Gen Al Mansouri was briefed on the station’s strategic indicators, which showcased achievements such as a 100 per cent presence of the duty officer at reporting sites and an average response time for very urgent cases of just two minutes and 47 seconds – 13 seconds faster than the targeted three minutes. The average response time for security patrols for non-emergency cases was 11 minutes and five seconds, well below the target of 12 minutes and 44 seconds.
Perfect record
Furthermore, Al Faqaa Police Station implemented various security programmes in its jurisdiction, resulting in 100 per cent of reported concerns being addressed, 100 per cent of files referred to prosecution, a 100 per cent employee motivation rating.
The traffic campaigns and initiatives conducted by the Station, in cooperation with the Board of Directors of Dubai Police Stations, have led to a notable absence of traffic accidents against unknown parties in the past four years. Administrative initiatives implemented by Al Faqaa Police Station in 2022 raised the job happiness index for employees to an impressive 99.9 per cent.
During the inspection, Maj Gen Al Mansouri visited the new police station building, which is set to open in the coming months.