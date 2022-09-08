Dubai: Hatta Police Station has recently organised a series of visits to a number of retired officers to express their gratitude for the devotion and dedication they have shown while serving the emirate, enhancing its safety and security, and ensuring the happiness of its community.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, headed the visits to the loyal employees and conveyed a message from Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, “that Dubai Police stand by those who have dedicated their lives to serve the nation and that Dubai Police spare no effort to ensure their retirement is in ease and comfort.”
Exceptional endeavours
Col. Al Ketbi hailed the retirees’ exceptional endeavours in providing services and working as a team to contribute to Dubai Police’s visions and strategic objectives.
The retired employees also expressed their gratitude to the General Command of Dubai Police, noting that they are very proud to have served the emirate for such a long period, and extended their thanks to their colleagues for being supportive and providing assistance during their tenure.