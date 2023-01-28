Dubai: The Sharjah Police, represented by Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station, launched the “Security Bicycle Patrol” Campaign, to enhance neighbourhood safety.
The campaign aims at communicating directly with members of society and enhance their sense of security and safety. The campaign launched this week will continue until the end of March.
Lt. Colonel Mohammed Ali bin Haider, Head of the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, said that the campaign reflects the objectives of the Sharjah Police, which are consistent with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior in implementing best security practices aimed at enhancing security and stability in society. Sharjah Police are keen on providing the best field practices and services to enhance security, safety and peace in the emirate,
Safe Suberbs
The bicycle patrols are a qualitative addition to the Sharjah Police initiative ‘Safe Suburbs’, as they aim to ensure readiness and to enhance the security presence in the areas of its jurisdiction, by monitoring behaviours that distort the general appearance in densely populated areas.
Each bicycle patrol will be fully equipped with tools of communication and the emergency lights. Highly trained officer will wear special police uniforms and will have more interaction with the community.
Lt. Colonel bin Haider added the Security Bicycle campaign also aims at reducing carbon emissions while ensuring safety of neighbourhood at the same time.