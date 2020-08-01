Dubai: A Dubai mother and her son were acquitted of charges of resisting arrest after a family dispute.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that police from Al Rashidiya Police Station were dispatched to a house in Al Warqa last September after a dispute was reported between a 22-year-old Emirati man and his brother-in-law.
“The brother-in-law had been assaulted by the defendant,” said a police officer. “We found the defendant outside, smoking. I showed him my ID and asked him to step inside the patrol car when he started resisting,” the officer added.
The defendant cursed the officers when they tried to handcuff him and asked his family members to help. “His mother tried to stop us from arresting her son and held my hand before biting my left arm,” said the officer.
Both the man and his 45-year-old mother were eventually arrested and taken to the police station. Reasons behind the initial altercation between the accused and his brother-in-law were not disclosed. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the mother and her son with resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.
However, the court cleared the two defendants over lack of evidence. The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.