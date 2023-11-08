Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command returned a stolen bag containing Dh125,000 to a person of Asian nationality, three hours after receiving a report of its loss.
The incident happened in Al Rashidiya area of Ajman.
Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of the city’s comprehensive police station, said a report was received by the operations room from an Asian person stating that his personal bag had been stolen, and inside it was a sum of money, bank cards and official documents.
The police officers immediately moved to the place, where the victim said that after returning from work, he had left his bag on the front of the car in the parking lot of the building where he lives. When he returned to it, he did not find the bag, so he called the police immediately.
A team of criminal investigation officers was formed, who were able to identify the perpetrator, determine his place of residence, arrest him and recover the victim’s belongings n a record time of no more than 3 hours. Upon interrogation, the suspect said he found the bag on the car and stole it.
Col Al Kaabi praised the policemen, calling on the public not to hesitate to report any person who attempts to commit any crime or other violation punishable by law.