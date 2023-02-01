Ajman: Ajman Police have returned Dh16,000 to an Arab resident who had lost the money in an electronic fraud.
Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, said a report was received stating that a person of Arab nationality had been defrauded of the sum from his bank account, after a person called him on his mobile phone impersonating a policeman and asked him to update his personal data. The victim provided the caller with his bank card number and password and the perpetrator used the data to withdraw Dh16,000.
Money returned
A police team took the necessary legal measures and opened a report for the complainant immediately, contacted his bank and provided them with the details of the incident. After a week of coordination, the stolen amount was fully returned to the victim’s account.
In a gesture of appreciation, the complainant came with his children to the Al Madina’s comprehensive police station to thank Ajman Police for the speedy handling of the case and the efforts that resulted in returning the amount to his account.