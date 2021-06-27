Dubai: A manager of a sweet and chocolate company based in Dubai has been accused of accepting bribes worth Dh533,000 from suppliers.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 52-year-old manager asked for Dh514,500 from a supplier and Dh18,375 from another company in order to continue with purchase orders with them between 2015 and 2019.
The Indian accounts manager at the sweet and chocolate company claimed that a series of violations by the defendant led to the discovery of the crime. “We posted an account report that proved he had asked for commission from the company’s supplier in China. We terminated the defendant after that,” said the 45-year-old accounts manager. “He used to take the money from the companies in order get them more contracts from our company.”
The company reported the malpractices to Dubai Police and filed a case at Al Barsha Police Station. During investigation, the defendant said that the Chinese company was supplying his company with plastic boxes to be used for wrapping products. He admitted that the supplier company had given him the money owing to a big profit it had earned and the money was like a gift.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant had caused financial damages to his company as the suppliers had inflated the prices of the products it supplied in order to cover the amount they had paid him.
The defendant was charged with asking and accepting bribes.
The next hearing is scheduled for July 11.