Dubai: A car caught fire on Shaikh Mohmmad Bin Zayed Road in Dubai this morning, but timely intervention by the Civil Defence ensured there were no casualties.
The fire was extinguished quickly without any injuries being reported.
The incident occurred opposite Mirdif City Centre at around 10.21am.
Firefighters from Qusais fire station were dispatched to the scene. Within six minutes of receiving the emergency call, the firefighters had reached the accident site and put out the fire.
The reason behind the fire is still under investigation.