Dubai: A Dubai-based brother and his sister, along with one other person, have been sentenced to six months in jail for kidnapping a man and snatching his money as revenge after the man had allegedly deceived the mother of the brother-sister duo.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the victim, who had a relationship with the female defendant, went to meet her in an apartment in Dubai when her brother and one of his friends attacked him. The victim said the woman wanted to meet him, but they seized him once he was inside the apartment.
“They stole my phone and Dh2,500 in cash. I kept yelling for help for about 30 minutes until one of the defendants decided to transfer me to Sharjah. They were afraid that the neighbours might hear me and call the police,” said the victim on record.
The three defendants put him in a car but they stopped near a grocery store to buy water. The victim then managed to escape and alerted Dubai Police.
The woman was arrested while her brother and his friend are still at large.
A policeman testified that she admitted to luring the victim to her residence, with the help of her brother and one of his friends for revenge.
“She said that the victim had deceived her mother and illegally obtained her mother’s money. They decided to take revenge on him,” said the policeman on record.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendants with kidnapping and robbery.
The defendants were fined Dh7,700 and would be deported after serving their jail term.