Ajman: As many as 5,452 inmates at Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment have benefitted from the remote trial service, while 8,307 inmates have utilised the smart supermarket facility.
Brigadier General Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, praised the efforts of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments in providing smart services to inmates and other community initiatives undertaken by the facility in supporting and rehabilitating inmates.
Brig. Gen. Al Nuaimi toured the correctional facility, in the presence of Lt Col Mohammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, and a number of other officers. The correctional facility’s initiatives are in keeping with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of ensuring quality, efficiency and transparency and optimising resource management.
Brig. Gen. Al Nuaimi also commended the community initiatives implemented by the department to rehabilitate inmates and support their families in 2021, including initiatives to settle their financial debts, which benefitted 119 inmates, the tolerance fund initiative that provides flight tickets to deportees, which benefitted 1,423 inmates, and the Aounak initiative that provided support to 131 inmates and their families.
Brigadier General Al Nuaimi praised the smart transformation, which greatly contributed to the development of the institution’s services, including the remote electronic visit service, which benefitted 287 inmates, the electronic judicial papers service, which benefitted 3,417 inmates and the remote trial service, which benefitted 5,452 inmates. In addition, the smart supermarket provided services to 8,307 inmates.
During the tour, Brig. Gen. Al Nuaimi was briefed on the progress of work regarding inmates and security affairs, steps for modernising and developing the wards for women and men. He was also briefed about the rehabilitation programmes and training workshops undertaken by the department in the interest of inmates.