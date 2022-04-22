Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has explained the penalties for promoting medical products without license on the internet.
Through posts on its social media accounts on Thursday, the PP offered clarification on when detention and fines can be issued.
According to Article 49 of the Federal Decree-Law No 34 of 2021, for Combating Rumors and E-Crimes, any person who creates, manages, or supervises a website or publishes information on the internet, or by any means of information technology for the promotion or sale of medical products that are unlicensed in the UAE, or that are an imitation of licensed medical products, shall be sentenced to detention and a fine, or one of these two penalties.
Ths post is part of the PP’s efforts to increase awareness about the latest legislation in the UAE.