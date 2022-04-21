Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 50 beggars have been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) since the beginning of Ramadan as part of the emirate’s anti-begging drive, which was launched at the start of Ramadan, officials said here today.
RAK Police have confirmed that the campaign has contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict measures taken against beggars. The General Department of Police Operations in RAK develops an integrated security plan every year to combat begging. Patrolling is intensified in areas where most beggars are expected.
Police said begging is linked to serious consequences, including certain crimes such as thefts and pocket picking and exploitation of children, patients and the physically challenged. Police further said that begging in any form is illegal and is punishable under federal law.
RAK Police have urged the public to cooperate with security agencies to help curb begging and make donations only to authentic charitable organisations. RAK Police have advised community members to report beggars on the 999 or 072053474 phone numbers.