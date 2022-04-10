Dubai: The Dubai Police anti-begging campaign "Begging is a Wrong concept of Compassion” recently arrested a beggar with Dh40,000, along with cash in other Arab and foreign currencies that he had collected begging during the holy month of Ramadan.
Colonel Ahmed Al Adidi, Acting Director of Anti-infiltrators at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the campaign, which was by Dubai Police in cooperation with the strategic partners before the beginning of Ramadan, was aimed at enhancing community awareness in the dangers of the Phenomenon of Beggary, and maintaining community security and stability, in addition to capturing beggars in public places.
Al Adidi explained that the campaign showed evident success in reducing the number of beggars annually, thanks to the strict procedures taken against violators and the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to eliminate this illegal behaviour.
"There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy, which we, at Dubai Police urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to," he added.
"There are people who attempt to justify their illegal behaviour with their financial desperation. However, that is illegal and punishable according to Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Anti-begging", Al Adidi stressed.
He also urged the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App, and to report cyber-beggars and suspicious online activities on www.ecrime.ae