GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime
BREAKING NEWS

Abu Dhabi hotel brawl: Eight sentenced to jail, 10 fined up to Dh300,000

Court also orders deportations and confiscation of phones used to film the fight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two of the defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.
Two of the defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has convicted 10 people over a brawl outside a hotel, sentencing six defendants to six months in prison and fining each Dh300,000 for offences including disturbing public order, causing panic and endangering lives.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court also ordered the six defendants to be deported from the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Two other defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.

The ninth and tenth defendants were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each for violating privacy laws and using the internet to film and circulate footage of the fight.

The court also ordered their deportation, the confiscation of the phones used to record the incident and the deletion of the videos.

The ruling follows an announcement by Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday that eight people had been arrested following a fight at the entrance to a hotel, apparently stemming from previous disputes between those involved.

Police also arrested two people who filmed the altercation. All 10 were referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings.

Abu Dhabi Police said specialist teams responded to the incident and took action against those involved.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and order, warning that behaviour threatening the safety of others or disrupting public security would be dealt with firmly.

Police also urged the public to comply with the law and act responsibly.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

10 people were arrested by Abu Dhabi Police following a hotel entrance fight. Legal proceedings initiated to uphold security and public order.

10 arrested over hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Dubai court overturns order seeking to return girl to Malaysia in custody dispute.

Dubai father wins appeal in Malaysian custody battle

3m read
Anyone who publicly insults or defames a foreign head of state, head of government or an accredited diplomatic representative in Oman through electronic platforms faces imprisonment of between six months and three years, a fine ranging from OMR1,000 to OMR5,000, or either penalty.

Oman warns of jail for insulting foreign leaders

2m read
The Dh500 fine applies to anyone riding a bicycle or e-scooter on paths exclusively designated for walking or jogging.

Dh500 fine for cyclist using Abu Dhabi pedestrian paths

2m read