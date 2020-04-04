File Picture: Dubai Municipality conduct the National Disinfection Program on Jumeirah Beach Road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The National Disinfection Programme, which was supposed to conclude today April 4, will now continue across the UAE, according to each emirate’s needs, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The two ministries said that the sanitisation drive would continue to be carried out daily from 8 pm until 6am the following morning, and restrictions on the movement of traffic and the public will continue during this period and resume as normal in day time.

The extension decision comes in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and in accordance with approved international practices. It was also taken following the success of the campaign’s first stages, since its launch on Thursday, March 26.

Accordingly, local authorities in each emirate will develop and implement sterilization plans to include further facilities and establishments.

The two ministries urged all community members to stay home from 8pm until 6am the following day unless absolutely necessary to obtain essential food supplies or medicine or perform essential jobs in vital sectors. Energy, communication, health, education, security, and the police, along with the military, and the postal, freight, pharmaceutical, water, food, civil aviation, airport, passport, finance and banking, and government media sectors, in addition to the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects, were included in the list of vital sectors. Relevant categories will be verified by the authorities through business cards or ID cards.