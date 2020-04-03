Smartphone Image Credit: Stock image

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has launched a new application “Stay Home” to ensure that people asked to self-quarantine adhere to mandatory quarantine requirements.

The new app, which comes in line with the department’s ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, will also ensure that home-quarantined people do not mingle with others during the quarantine duration.

The “Stay Home” app will enable the Department to stay informed of the whereabouts of people who are in mandatory home quarantine, determine their location and ensure that the conditions of the quarantine are not violated in the best interests of them, their families and society.

“Every person asked to self-quarantine at home will get a username and password to be able to use the app. The app then sends alerts that inform users to stay within the range of movement allowed during the quarantine” Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted.