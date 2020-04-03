Dubai: Another 240 people have been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE, the highest-single day report of infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,264, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
One more death has also been confirmed, pushing the country’s death toll to 9. The deceased is a 52-year-old Asian patient who suffered from chronic diseases and condition including kidney failure, the ministry said.
Twelve more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of UAE’s recoveries to 108.
The new COVID-19 patients, who are of different nationalities, are in stable health condition and were detected though screening people who mingled with previously announced cases. They are believed to have contracted the virus due to failure to adhere to precautionary measures and physical distancing as well as home quarantine instructions. Some of them are linked to travel abroad.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wish those infected a speedy recovery, calling the members of the public to cooperate with competent authorities and adhere to health instructions.
Coronavirus
- Dubai Islamic Affairs Department launches ‘Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’
- Friday prayers duration reduced in the UAE as preventive measure against coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus: Indian Consulate in Dubai seeks community help
- COVID-19: Emirates to fly stranded Emiratis back home for free
- Coronavirus: Sharjah Ruler issues directive on burials
- Coronavirus: Malls coordinate with Dubai government entities to maintain healthy and safe environment
- Coronavirus: Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their windows in solidarity with communities battling COVID-19
- Sharjah unveils 'remote work' scheme
- Coronavirus: Philippine Embassy to send stranded Filipino seafarers back
- Coronavirus: UAE ministry clarifies remote work directive