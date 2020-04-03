DUBAI: Emiraatis stranded in different parts of the world will fly back free on Emirates.
Announcing this on Twitter on Friday evening, Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, President Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, said Emirates would be providing free flights for stranded UAE nationals around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the start of limited passenger services from Dubai next week, Emirates will bring UAE nationals home for free on all flights. UAE nationals currently stranded overseas can contact their closest UAE embassy for assistance. Emirates stands with the UAE,” he tweeted.