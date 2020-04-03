Offering a clarification to Ministerial Resolution No 281 of 2020 on the regulation of remote work in the private sector, which allows only 30 per cent of each company’s workers and customers onsite, the MOHRE explained that the following sectors are exempt:

“In line with ensuring the continuity of basic needs and services to UAE society, and in light of the ongoing precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, [these entities] are exempted from the first article of the resolution concerning the reduction of workers onsite to no more than 30 per cent of the establishments’ capacity, and the reduction of customers to no more than 30 per cent of its physical capacity, taking into consideration the provision of al health and safety requirements and measures to protect workers and a strict compliance to safety guidelines,” the MOHRE said.