Abu Dhabi: Workers within certain essential sectors are exempt from the remote work directives implemented to limit the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced today (April 3).
“These activities require the presence of all workers, provided that all health and safety measures are applied properly to protect employees,” the MOHRE said.
Offering a clarification to Ministerial Resolution No 281 of 2020 on the regulation of remote work in the private sector, which allows only 30 per cent of each company’s workers and customers onsite, the MOHRE explained that the following sectors are exempt:
- Financial sector establishments, including banks, exchange centres and money transfer outlets
- Companies in the food industry, including those that manufacture and distribute food
- Establishments in the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants and catering companies
- Companies and factories that produce sterilisation and cleaning materials and medical equipment, as well as those that offer cleaning services
- Healthcare facilities, including hospital pharmacies, pharmaceutical factories, clinics and other medical services
- Infrastructure sector companies, including those that are involved in road and bridge works, water services, sanitation resources, electricity and communication networks, building and construction sites, contracting and construction firms, engineering consultants, catering companies, energy companies (oil companies, oil refineries, power plants, gas stations, fuel sales and distribution)
“In line with ensuring the continuity of basic needs and services to UAE society, and in light of the ongoing precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, [these entities] are exempted from the first article of the resolution concerning the reduction of workers onsite to no more than 30 per cent of the establishments’ capacity, and the reduction of customers to no more than 30 per cent of its physical capacity, taking into consideration the provision of al health and safety requirements and measures to protect workers and a strict compliance to safety guidelines,” the MOHRE said.