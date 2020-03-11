Dubai Tourism met with reps to discuss how to keep SHOPPING centres safe from COVID-19

Malls across Dubai are taking preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Image Credit: iStock photo

Dubai: Mall across Dubai are taking preventive steps to keep the novel coronavirus at bay, and assured that a number of measures will be implemented very soon.

Senior officials from the Department of Tourism, in coordination with the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, announced on Wednesday that it held a meeting with leading retailers in the emirate to discuss market issues amid recent developments of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Repercussions concerning international trade surrounding the coronavirus crisis were also a key focus of the deliberations.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), stressed that in such critical times, “it is essential that everyone adheres to the instructions and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority.”

Part of the initiative undertaken by shopping centres include making hand sanitiser dispensers widely available, in addition to thorough cleaning of common facilities and amenities.

Representatives of shopping centres who attended the meeting pointed out that such measures will help people go about their daily life in a normal way and defuse fears caused by misinformation.

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls in UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said: “The health and wellbeing of employees and customers in all of our markets remains our number one priority. We have put in place stringent measures to ensure that our assets are safe. We are also conducting enhanced cleaning and sterilization across our properties.”

Omar Khoory, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, explained that as a retail group, Nakheel Malls have already adopted various measures to meet the current public health challenge.

“We are following the advice issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dubai Health Authority to ensure the welfare of our shoppers and visitors,” said Khoory.