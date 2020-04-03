Dubai Police warn public against spreading rumors, which is punishable by law

Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Dubai police has arrested an Asian man for posting a video on social medial that promotes fake news in a way that spreads fear among public, police said on Friday.

The Asian man posted a video about COVID-19, that went viral on TikTok and other platforms showing a police car near Naif area in Dubai.

Police warned that spreading rumors is a serious offence that is punishable by article 198 of the Cyber-Crime Federal Law, which states that any person who intentionally disseminates false news, statements, rumors or disruptive propaganda intending to prejudice the public security to spread fear among people or to inflict damage to the pubic interest shall be punished with one year in jail.