Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced increasing capacity limits at various facilities in line with the UAE strategy to strike a balance between health and various vital sectors.
The new updates aim to support national efforts in achieving sustainable recovery and return to normalcy along with the gradual return of various activities in the country.
Updated capacity
As per the new updates, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, recreation venues, galleries and museums will operate at 80 per cent. NCEMA also announced increasing the capacity to 60 per cent for weddings and event halls, provided that attendees should not exceed 300 people and must abide by preventive and precautionary measures and social distancing.
It also allows the maximum capacity in hotels and allows 10 people to sit at one table and wear masks while moving around.
The authority reiterated that only vaccinated people and those who engaged in vaccine clinical trials can attend events and various activities, provided that six months have passed since receiving the second dose.
NCEMA indicated that the local emergency and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate will be responsible for determining the capacity in their respective emirate.
Subject to change
The local committees can ease and tighten measures as deemed appropriate, with emphasis on periodic monitoring on the general situation in each emirate and ensuring the implementation of preventive measures.
The authority urged community members to cooperate with relevant bodies and adhere to precautionary measures, stay away from crowded places and continue to abide by disinfection rules in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and return to normal life.