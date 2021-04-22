Ajman: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ajman, in coordination with Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality, the Planning Department and the Department of Economic Development, closed down two restaurants and a barber shop over violation of COVID-19 safety measures.
The two restaurants and the barber shop were closed because the workers did not wear masks, gloves and head coverings and they did not commit to taking the vaccine and subjecting themselves to periodic checks according to the instructions issued by the competent authorities.
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team have urged shops and establishments in the emirate to adhere to all preventive measures that have been put in place to control the pandemic. The team further said that there will be zero tolerance for any violation of the health and safety protocol and precautionary measures, in order to safeguard community members.