Sharjah: Sharjah’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team on Saturday launched a security campaign to enhance precautionary measures in mosques located within the industrial, commercial and residential areas.
The campaign, titled ‘Salama’ (meaning ‘safety’ in English), aims to check the inflow of worshippers to mosques that are not big enough to accommodate large numbers of people in industrial, commercial and residential areas. Moreover, in many of these areas, people are forced to pray in the outer squares under the hot sun. The campaign aims to implement precautionary measures in these areas to limit the spread of the pandemic and to facilitate worshippers to perform their prayers.
The campaign was launched under the directives of Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Head of the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team.
Text messages about the campaign were sent to companies to educate their employees who frequent the industrial areas.
Sharjah Police have urged community members and various other entities to join hands in ensuring implementation of the public health and safety protocol and thereby help limit the spread of COVID-19.