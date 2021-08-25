The Ras Al Khaimah skyline. According to the latest update to COVID-19 protocol issued in the emirate, occupancy at wedding and event halls can go up to 60 per cent, provided the total number of guests must not exceed 300. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the precautionary measures and operating capacity at various entities in the emirate as part of the safety protocol in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the updated measures, hotels in the emirate can now operate at 100 per cent capacity while shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues can run at 80 per cent capacity. Ten persons are now allowed at a single table at restaurants and cafeterias, with each person needing to wear a mask when not seated at the table.

Different forms of public transport can operate at 75 per cent capacity. Occupancy at wedding and event halls can go up to 60 per cent, provided the total number of guests must not exceed 300. Attendance at all events, exhibitions and activities — including sports, cultural, social and artistic ones — is restricted to those who have received two doses of the vaccine no more than six months ago. For the elderly and those with chronic diseases, the second dose must have been taken no more than three months ago. The vaccination status must also be updated on the Al Hosn app. Additionally, attendees must hold a negative PCR test result conducted not more than 48 hours before attending a public event.

Social distancing of two metres must also be maintained in places of worship, with visitors wearing masks at all times.

The committee has called upon residents and visitors to adhere to all the preventive measures, maintain physical distancing of two metres and wear masks.