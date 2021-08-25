Dubai: The International Modern (IM) Hospital, Dubai, has been accorded the prestigious Australian Healthcare Accreditation. The accreditation awarded by the The Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS), a globally-recognised organisation, aims to ensure quality and safety standards in patient care at IM Hospital, Dubai.
Commenting on the honour, Dr Osman El Bakry, chief executive officer and chief medical officer of IMH, said: “Patient safety and quality of care are the pillars that drive us to achieve nothing short of the best in health care.”
Prestigious recognition
The ACHS has been at the forefront of health-care accreditation standard development for 45 years and it continues to maintain its incredibly high standards through Evaluation and Quality Improvement Programme (EQuIP) that ensures consistent health-care standards across the globe. Dr Bakry added: “The team at IMH continually strives to ensure that a patient’s health-care journey is an unmatched experience, taking place within a network built on foundations of knowledge, advanced technology and compassion.”
Dr Hany Gadallah, COO of IMH asserted: “This accreditation is a milestone achievement for IMH and will lead to the upgrading of health-care services and reinforce our commitment to provide quality care that meets the highest international health-care standards in safety and quality.”
Important milestone
Remya Venugopalan, director, Quality and Facility Planning at IMH, said: “Accreditation on the quality of services provided contributes to the development of the UAE’s vision of a health-care system. It indeed validates the excellent quality of care and patient safety. I am proud of all the IMH staff for working relentlessly every day to ensure patient safety, in line with the International Standards and providing the best care to each patient.
This certainly marks a new journey for IMH and comes with a renewed vigour to uphold the high values and commitment to provide the best health-care services in the UAE.”