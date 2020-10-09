Dubai Police honours student who distributed flowers to frontliners. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Police recently honoured a young female student who distributed flowers to frontliners who worked tirelessly to curb COVID-19 during the National Sterilisation Programme.

Abarna Sai, a student from the Indian High School, contacted Dubai Police and expressed her keenness on meeting the force’s frontliners so she could personally thank them for their work in fighting the pandemic, Brigadier Dr Mohammad Nasser Al-Razooqi, Director of the Transport and Rescue Department at Dubai Police, said in Friday. “Abarna distributed bunches of flowers to the Department’s officers and employees and expressed her sincerest gratitude and appreciations for the efforts they exerted in protecting the society and enforcing the law during the National Sterilisation Programme,” Brig. Al-Razooqi shared.

Brig. Al-Razooqi noted: “Dubai Police have established a distinguished relationship with the community, and strengthened mutual communication through various means of channels, which contributed to making the community and the police become one team that strives to ensure the emirate’s security and safety per the principle of ‘Everyone is Responsible’. Our great cooperation with members of the society has contributed to making Dubai one of the top world safest cities.”

Honoured and thankful

Abarna Sai expressed her happiness after being honoured by the Dubai Police. “I just wanted to distribute these roses as a tribute to Dubai Police for what they have done in protecting the society from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am very happy to be with them today,” she said.