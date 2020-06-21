Dubai: Children’s play areas across all parks were reopened on Sunday, according to a new decision issued by Dubai Municipality.
However, social distancing and other preventive measures against COVID-19 should be followed at all times, even though the number of recovered coronavirus cases outweigh the new ones.
Last week, Gulf News reported that latest statistics showed that out of 42,982 cases, 28,861 have recovered in the UAE, indicating that recoveries have surpassed more than 50 per cent of those infected.
The reopening of children’s play areas is part of the authority’s strategy to resume activities within stages, which included the reopening of 70 parks on May 18 and five more on May 25.
The announcement was made following the reopening of water parks in the emirate of Dubai as of June 18. The guidelines, issued by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, stated that water parks will operate at 50 per cent capacity, and stressed that staff will be required to follow safety guidelines, including temperature checks, masks and gloves.
Water parks will also need to be cleaned and disinfected, while all water systems will need to be checked on a regular basis to ensure they are safe and properly maintained.