Dubai: The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing has issued a circular to allow the reopening of water parks in the emirate of Dubai as of Thursday, June 18.
Showers and locker rooms will also be allowed to reopen.
The circular, published in local Arabic daily papers, was also issued to hotels and recreational facilities. The circular further stated that eight other types of activities were also permitted to reopen according to the revised regulations, including desert safari trips, dune bashing, dhow sailing, kayaking, helicopter rides and jet skiing.
The guidelines further stated that water parks will be operate at 50 per cent capacity, and stressed that staff will be required to follow safety guidelines, including temperature checks, masks and gloves.
Water parks will need to be cleaned and disinfected, while all water systems will need to be checked on a regular basis to ensure they are safe and properly maintained.
However, kids soft play areas, ball pits, rock climbing walls, inflatable zones, trampolines are not allowed to open yet, in addition to arcade and gaming zones, events and live entertainment.